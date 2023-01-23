G8 Education (OTCMKTS:GEDUF) Short Interest Down 7.0% in December

G8 Education (OTCMKTS:GEDUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the December 15th total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of G8 Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

G8 Education Price Performance

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for G8 Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G8 Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.