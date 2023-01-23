HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the December 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of HLS Therapeutics from C$32.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

HLS Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HLTRF opened at $7.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.89. HLS Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $12.01.

About HLS Therapeutics

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular (CV) markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

See Also

