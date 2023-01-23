GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 564,300 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the December 15th total of 492,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,881.0 days.

GMO Payment Gateway Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of GMYTF stock opened at C$75.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$75.00. GMO Payment Gateway has a twelve month low of C$64.10 and a twelve month high of C$125.00.

GMO Payment Gateway Company Profile

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services and integrated payment related services. It operates through three segments: Payment Enhancement Business, Payment Processing Business, and Money Service Business. The company offers PG multi-payment service, a payment platform that provides credit card payment, convenience store payment, account transfer, and multi-currency credit card payment.

