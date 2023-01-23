Short Interest in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Declines By 6.2%

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 3,230,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 792,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lazard from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Lazard from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $39.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Lazard has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $45.20.

Lazard Announces Dividend

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.24. Lazard had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $723.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.94 million. Analysts predict that Lazard will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lazard

In related news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 50,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,888.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lazard by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 8,983 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 896,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,067,000 after buying an additional 31,346 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lazard by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the third quarter valued at $1,745,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 66,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

About Lazard

(Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.