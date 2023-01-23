Agilysys (AGYS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. Agilysys has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.
Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Agilysys had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $47.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Agilysys’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Agilysys to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Agilysys Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of AGYS stock opened at $78.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.18 and a 200-day moving average of $59.67. Agilysys has a 12-month low of $31.49 and a 12-month high of $84.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.91 and a beta of 0.92.
Insider Buying and Selling at Agilysys
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,939,000 after acquiring an additional 50,734 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,716,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,034,000 after acquiring an additional 64,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 496,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,811,000 after acquiring an additional 126,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 487,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,433,000 after acquiring an additional 51,034 shares during the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on AGYS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Agilysys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.
About Agilysys
Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.
