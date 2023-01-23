Agilysys (AGYS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. Agilysys has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Agilysys had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $47.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Agilysys’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Agilysys to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $78.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.18 and a 200-day moving average of $59.67. Agilysys has a 12-month low of $31.49 and a 12-month high of $84.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.91 and a beta of 0.92.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $320,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,007.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,939,000 after acquiring an additional 50,734 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,716,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,034,000 after acquiring an additional 64,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 496,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,811,000 after acquiring an additional 126,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 487,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,433,000 after acquiring an additional 51,034 shares during the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AGYS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Agilysys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.

