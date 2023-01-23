Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Price Target Cut to $63.00

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.26% from the stock’s previous close.

MCB stock opened at $57.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $624.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.12. Metropolitan Bank has a fifty-two week low of $53.67 and a fifty-two week high of $109.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.18.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.11). Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.31 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 726,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,771,000 after buying an additional 168,634 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 556,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,816,000 after purchasing an additional 17,414 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Metropolitan Bank by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,323,000 after purchasing an additional 78,807 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,565,000 after buying an additional 62,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

