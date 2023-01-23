FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Downgraded by Bank of America

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $38.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $41.00. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Trading Up 0.7 %

FirstEnergy stock opened at $42.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.45.

Institutional Trading of FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,615,000 after buying an additional 86,132 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 618,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,355,000 after acquiring an additional 208,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at $577,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.