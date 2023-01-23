Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Stock Rating Lowered by Alliance Global Partners

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Viveve Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIVE opened at $0.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.62. Viveve Medical has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $1.24. The company has a market cap of $1.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Viveve Medical alerts:

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. Viveve Medical had a negative return on equity of 306.23% and a negative net margin of 355.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter.

Viveve Medical Company Profile

Viveve Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viveve Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viveve Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.