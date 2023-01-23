Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.60% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

SUPN opened at $40.31 on Monday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $24.95 and a 12 month high of $41.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.98 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.33.

Insider Transactions at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $177.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.22 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 5.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 4,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total transaction of $192,653.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,628.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 1,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $39,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 780,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,325,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 4,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total value of $192,653.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,628.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,340 shares of company stock valued at $2,629,303 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,680,242 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,276,000 after purchasing an additional 59,794 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8,769.9% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,918,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,296 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,370,120 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,247,000 after purchasing an additional 32,816 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,270,480 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,854,000 after purchasing an additional 31,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,612,382 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,630,000 after purchasing an additional 11,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Featured Articles

