FBN Securities Initiates Coverage on GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Research analysts at FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. FBN Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 29.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on GitLab from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of GitLab from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of GitLab to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.07.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab Stock Up 4.7 %

GitLab stock opened at $46.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -37.62 and a beta of -0.40. GitLab has a 52 week low of $30.74 and a 52 week high of $80.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). The company had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that GitLab will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 201,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,098,698.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,072,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,719,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 201,897 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $7,098,698.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,072,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,719,366.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dale R. Brown sold 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $37,244.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,599.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 68,234 shares worth $3,053,540. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 48.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.