1,062 Shares in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Bought by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 120.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 416.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 491.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total value of $684,771.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,634.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total value of $684,771.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,634.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $42,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,441,910.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,766 shares of company stock worth $2,097,044 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IEX opened at $231.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.03 and a 200-day moving average of $215.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $172.18 and a 12-month high of $246.23.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Several research firms have commented on IEX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on IDEX from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on IDEX from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

