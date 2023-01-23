Cypress Capital Management LLC Makes New $234,000 Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cypress Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Sysco by 166.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,068,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,865,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Sysco by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Sysco
In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Sysco Stock Up 1.1 %
SYY stock opened at $77.83 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The stock has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.63 billion. Analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.
Sysco Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.50%.
About Sysco
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
