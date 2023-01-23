Cypress Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Cypress Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 64.6% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 13,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 11.5% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 5,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $466.20 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $398.11 and a 52-week high of $506.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $455.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $444.32.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

