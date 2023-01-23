2,048 Shares in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Bought by Cypress Capital Management LLC

Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mantle Ridge LP increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,592,000 after buying an additional 548,597 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,440,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,162,000 after buying an additional 411,897 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,377,000 after acquiring an additional 747,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 267.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,409,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

DLTR opened at $147.79 on Monday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.62 and a 52 week high of $177.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.04. The firm has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

DLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. OTR Global raised Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.13.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

