Cypress Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Cypress Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.9% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SHY opened at $81.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.68. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.56 and a 52 week high of $85.24.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.181 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%.

