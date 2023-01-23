Cypress Capital Management LLC Sells 4,575 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Cypress Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,575 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 248.7% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $67.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.18 and a 200-day moving average of $65.12. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $72.88.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

