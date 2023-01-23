Cypress Capital Management LLC Sells 875 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Cypress Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apriem Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of RYT stock opened at $258.74 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $213.47 and a one year high of $303.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $252.30 and a 200-day moving average of $250.58.

