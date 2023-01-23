Cypress Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cypress Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Saxon Interests Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

AGG opened at $100.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.90. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $112.42.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

