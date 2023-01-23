iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Management LLC

Cypress Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 67.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,420 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB opened at $107.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.44. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $114.88.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

