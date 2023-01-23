AMG National Trust Bank Takes Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 100,828 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 15.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,303,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $844,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280,066 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 59.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,150 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 16.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,245,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,727,000 after buying an additional 1,178,744 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 476.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,283,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,289,000 after buying an additional 1,061,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,030,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,846,000 after buying an additional 1,030,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PHG shares. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($18.48) to €16.00 ($17.39) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Oddo Bhf cut Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €17.00 ($18.48) price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.56.

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $16.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $34.93.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

