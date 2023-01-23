AMG National Trust Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.41.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of PNC opened at $154.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.52 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.



