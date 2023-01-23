AMG National Trust Bank Buys 1,539 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $75.44 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $84.75. The company has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 81.74%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

