Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 17.8% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Duke Energy by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

DUK opened at $101.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.88. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DUK. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.64.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

