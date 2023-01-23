AMG National Trust Bank Buys 630 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,805,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,363,000 after acquiring an additional 562,273 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth approximately $91,466,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,063,000 after acquiring an additional 326,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,821,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,351,994,000 after buying an additional 187,268 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 855,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,913,000 after buying an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $226.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.04. The stock has a market cap of $69.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $247.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 59.82%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

