AMG National Trust Bank Purchases 807 Shares of abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank owned 0.55% of abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at $733,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,250,000.

Get abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PALL opened at $160.68 on Monday. abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $153.95 and a fifty-two week high of $298.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.77.

abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.