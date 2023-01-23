AMG National Trust Bank Acquires 336 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,588 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SAP by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,805 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SAP by 77.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $117.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.28. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $137.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $138.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 10.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

SAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SAP from €130.00 ($141.30) to €135.00 ($146.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SAP from €95.00 ($103.26) to €100.00 ($108.70) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SAP from €122.00 ($132.61) to €115.00 ($125.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.73.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

