AMG National Trust Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,485 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 69,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 22,225 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 22,418 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 264.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 37,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 27,567 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 43.6% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 86,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 26,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $49.20 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

