iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank owned approximately 2.07% of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Stock Performance

ENZL stock opened at $51.98 on Monday. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 1 year low of $39.50 and a 1 year high of $56.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.37.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

