AMG National Trust Bank Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 21.2% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 66.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,964,000 after purchasing an additional 129,804 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 398,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,083,000 after purchasing an additional 25,375 shares during the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on BTI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $38.81 on Monday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $35.47 and a 52-week high of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.60.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

