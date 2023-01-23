Travelers Companies (TRV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of TRV opened at $185.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $149.65 and a 1-year high of $194.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.26.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.53.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total value of $2,570,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,197,194.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 7,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $1,267,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total transaction of $2,570,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,197,194.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 61,969 shares of company stock worth $11,503,468 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 40.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

