Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Receives $58.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.14.

WHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Cactus from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cactus from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Benchmark began coverage on Cactus in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cactus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays cut Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cactus

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WHD. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cactus by 866.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cactus during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Cactus by 286.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in Cactus by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cactus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $53.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.93. Cactus has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $64.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $184.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.08 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 14.94%. Cactus’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cactus will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Cactus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

