Brokerages Set HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) PT at $171.88

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.88.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut HEICO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of HEICO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $35,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Victor H. Mendelson acquired 1,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.07 per share, with a total value of $217,227.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,130,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,515,958.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,633 shares of company stock worth $570,635 in the last 90 days. 8.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the first quarter worth $577,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO during the first quarter valued at $265,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in HEICO during the first quarter valued at $1,119,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HEICO by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HEICO by 3,192.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,351 shares during the period. 27.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HEI opened at $164.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 64.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.00. HEICO has a one year low of $126.95 and a one year high of $167.90.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The company had revenue of $609.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.74 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 15.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HEICO will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This is a boost from HEICO’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.84%.

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

