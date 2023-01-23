Brokerages Set Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Price Target at $32.60

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.60.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEBO. Hovde Group lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. 49.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

PEBO stock opened at $28.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.36. The stock has a market cap of $800.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $87.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

