Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STLFF. Barclays upped their price objective on Stillfront Group AB (publ) from SEK 30.50 to SEK 31.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:STLFF opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. Stillfront Group AB has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $5.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06.

About Stillfront Group AB (publ)

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

