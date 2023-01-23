Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) & ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Critical Survey

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) and ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.7% of Delcath Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of ReShape Lifesciences shares are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of Delcath Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of ReShape Lifesciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Delcath Systems and ReShape Lifesciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delcath Systems -757.05% -1,396.28% -124.69% ReShape Lifesciences -577.18% -72.89% -58.52%

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Delcath Systems has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReShape Lifesciences has a beta of -0.19, meaning that its share price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Delcath Systems and ReShape Lifesciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delcath Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00 ReShape Lifesciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

Delcath Systems presently has a consensus price target of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 362.22%. ReShape Lifesciences has a consensus price target of $2.88, suggesting a potential downside of 62.57%. Given Delcath Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Delcath Systems is more favorable than ReShape Lifesciences.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Delcath Systems and ReShape Lifesciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delcath Systems $3.56 million 10.58 -$25.65 million ($3.79) -0.99 ReShape Lifesciences $13.60 million 0.29 -$61.93 million ($197.50) -0.04

Delcath Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ReShape Lifesciences. Delcath Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ReShape Lifesciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Delcath Systems beats ReShape Lifesciences on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Delcath Systems

(Get Rating)

Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. Its clinical development program for HEPZATO is the FOCUS clinical trial for patients with hepatic dominant ocular melanoma to investigate objective response rate in metastatic ocular melanoma. The company also provides HEPZATO as a stand-alone medical device for sale under the CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan trade name for medical centers to treat a range of liver cancers in Europe. Delcath Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About ReShape Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

ReShape Lifesciences, Inc. operates as a medical device company, which focuses on technology to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. It operates through the following segments: Lap-Band, ReShape Vest and ReShapeCare and Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation Device. The company was founded in December 2002 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.