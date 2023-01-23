Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Receives $345.22 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $345.22.

WAT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $338.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Waters has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $337.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.52.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $708.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.30 million. Waters had a return on equity of 189.79% and a net margin of 23.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that Waters will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total value of $354,447.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,842,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WAT. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Waters by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Waters in the third quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Waters by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the third quarter worth $31,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

