Contrasting Applied Digital (APLD) & The Competition

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) is one of 113 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Applied Digital to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Digital and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Digital -145.35% -24.36% -10.76% Applied Digital Competitors -154.95% -19.94% -7.12%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Applied Digital and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Digital $8.55 million -$23.52 million -4.80 Applied Digital Competitors $7.81 billion $2.05 billion -33.78

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Applied Digital’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Applied Digital. Applied Digital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

48.4% of Applied Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.9% of Applied Digital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Applied Digital has a beta of 5.06, meaning that its stock price is 406% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Digital’s competitors have a beta of 1.26, meaning that their average stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Applied Digital and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Digital 0 0 7 0 3.00 Applied Digital Competitors 772 3902 9169 260 2.63

Applied Digital currently has a consensus target price of $6.31, indicating a potential upside of 163.10%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 30.98%. Given Applied Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Applied Digital beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Applied Digital Company Profile

Applied Digital Corp. operates as a technology company, which engages in the development and operation of data centers which provide computing power. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

