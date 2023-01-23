Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.86.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $43.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.33. Avnet has a one year low of $35.45 and a one year high of $50.19.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Avnet will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avnet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,490,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Avnet by 8.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,475,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,763,000 after acquiring an additional 416,367 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 157.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 663,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,456,000 after buying an additional 405,817 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avnet by 37.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,071,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,925,000 after purchasing an additional 292,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,561,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.