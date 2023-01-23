Brokerages Set Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Price Target at $35.00

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CEQP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

Crestwood Equity Partners Trading Up 0.0 %

Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $26.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.77. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $32.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.60 and a beta of 2.53.

Crestwood Equity Partners Dividend Announcement

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.22). Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,048.00%.

Institutional Trading of Crestwood Equity Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEQP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 71.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile



Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

