Morgan Stanley Increases Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $170.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $142.80.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $142.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.04 and a 200-day moving average of $119.66. The company has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.63. Valero Energy has a one year low of $75.04 and a one year high of $146.80.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 28.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 12.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 21.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Articles

