Morgan Stanley Increases Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $170.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $142.80.
Valero Energy Stock Performance
Shares of VLO opened at $142.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.04 and a 200-day moving average of $119.66. The company has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.63. Valero Energy has a one year low of $75.04 and a one year high of $146.80.
Valero Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 16.73%.
Insider Transactions at Valero Energy
In other news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 12.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 21.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.
Valero Energy Company Profile
Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.
