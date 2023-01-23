Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Receives $219.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $219.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Soitec from €190.00 ($206.52) to €170.00 ($184.78) in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Soitec in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Soitec in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Soitec from €263.00 ($285.87) to €272.00 ($295.65) in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Soitec from €175.00 ($190.22) to €200.00 ($217.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Soitec Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SLOIY opened at $82.85 on Wednesday. Soitec has a fifty-two week low of $66.93 and a fifty-two week high of $95.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.02.

About Soitec

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials. The company operates through two segments: Electronics, and Royalties and Others Business. The Electronics segment provides services to semiconductor sector, producing and marketing substrates and components. The Others Business segment operates in Solar Energy sector, which also provides financing activities related to the Touwsrivier solar power plant in South Africa, as well as certain ongoing maintenance activities, primarily in Europe and the United States.

