Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $751.25.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 550 ($6.71) to GBX 575 ($7.02) in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of Land Securities Group to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Shares of LDSCY stock opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. Land Securities Group has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $11.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.36.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0642 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th.

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

