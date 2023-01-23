Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Receives $24.64 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.82.

CRBG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CRBG stock opened at $20.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.82. Corebridge Financial has a one year low of $18.81 and a one year high of $23.50.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $687,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,705.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the third quarter worth $85,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the third quarter worth $186,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the third quarter worth $291,000. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the third quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the third quarter worth $473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

Featured Articles

