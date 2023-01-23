Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.38.

Several research firms have recently commented on IPSC. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Century Therapeutics Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of IPSC stock opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.44 and a quick ratio of 13.44. The firm has a market cap of $271.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.44. Century Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $15.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:IPSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 million. On average, analysts predict that Century Therapeutics will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPSC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Century Therapeutics by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 819,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after buying an additional 271,760 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 475,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 218,475 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,028,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 200,834 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $509,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 53,031 shares in the last quarter. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

