Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Receives $118.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.92.

RL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Insider Transactions at Ralph Lauren

In related news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,832 shares in the company, valued at $26,499,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 3.2 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,113 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 3.4% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 1.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 5.3% in the third quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 1.6% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $121.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.01. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $82.23 and a one year high of $135.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.32.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 21.97%. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 41.78%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

