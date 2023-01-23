Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cummins to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $254.00.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $235.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Cummins has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $254.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.08.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total transaction of $2,985,460.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,902.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total transaction of $2,985,460.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,902.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,979.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cummins

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMI. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Cummins by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 38,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,414,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 500,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in Cummins by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.