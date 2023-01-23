Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) vs. Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF) Financial Survey

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) and Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Bank of Marin Bancorp has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Financial Services has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Marin Bancorp and Franklin Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Marin Bancorp 31.43% 10.69% 1.03% Franklin Financial Services 21.93% 11.35% 0.82%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

48.9% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of Franklin Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Franklin Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bank of Marin Bancorp and Franklin Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Marin Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Franklin Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bank of Marin Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.59%. Given Bank of Marin Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bank of Marin Bancorp is more favorable than Franklin Financial Services.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bank of Marin Bancorp and Franklin Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Marin Bancorp $118.49 million 4.27 $33.23 million $2.72 11.62 Franklin Financial Services $67.06 million 2.22 $19.62 million $3.34 10.15

Bank of Marin Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Financial Services. Franklin Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Marin Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Bank of Marin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Franklin Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Bank of Marin Bancorp pays out 36.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Franklin Financial Services pays out 38.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of Marin Bancorp has raised its dividend for 17 consecutive years.

Summary

Bank of Marin Bancorp beats Franklin Financial Services on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services. The company also provides commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as construction financing and home equity lines of credit. In addition, it offers merchant and payroll, and cash management services; credit cards; fraud detection tools; and mobile deposit, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house, wire transfer, and image lockbox services. Further, the company provides wealth management and trust services comprising customized investment portfolio management, financial planning, trust administration, estate settlement, and custody services, as well as 401(k) plan services; and automated teller machines, and telephone and digital banking services. It operates through 12 branch offices in Marin, southern Sonoma counties, and north of San Francisco, California; and a loan production office in San Francisco. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

About Franklin Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Franklin Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in financial services and offers traditional banking. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, and the providing of safe deposit services. The company was founded on June 1, 1983 and is headquartered in Chambersburg, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.