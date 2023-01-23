Analyzing MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) & Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) and Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MV Oil Trust and Comstock Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MV Oil Trust $12.08 million 14.96 $11.33 million $1.91 8.23 Comstock Resources $1.85 billion 1.60 -$241.73 million $3.44 3.68

MV Oil Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Comstock Resources. Comstock Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MV Oil Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MV Oil Trust 93.16% N/A 293.54% Comstock Resources 29.59% 70.54% 16.69%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares MV Oil Trust and Comstock Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for MV Oil Trust and Comstock Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MV Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Comstock Resources 2 5 2 0 2.00

Comstock Resources has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 38.12%. Given Comstock Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Comstock Resources is more favorable than MV Oil Trust.

Volatility & Risk

MV Oil Trust has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock Resources has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.7% of MV Oil Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of Comstock Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Comstock Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

MV Oil Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. Comstock Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. MV Oil Trust pays out 85.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Comstock Resources pays out 14.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Comstock Resources beats MV Oil Trust on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves. It also owns interests in 2,557 producing oil and natural gas wells. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

