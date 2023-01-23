Reviewing Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) & Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR)

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) and Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.9% of Vista Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Vista Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Athena Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Vista Gold and Athena Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Athena Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Vista Gold currently has a consensus target price of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 261.79%. Given Vista Gold’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vista Gold is more favorable than Athena Gold.

This table compares Vista Gold and Athena Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Gold N/A -89.70% -80.72% Athena Gold N/A -4.25% -3.52%

Volatility & Risk

Vista Gold has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Athena Gold has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vista Gold and Athena Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Gold N/A N/A -$15.24 million ($0.11) -5.65 Athena Gold N/A N/A -$1.03 million ($0.02) -3.00

Vista Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Athena Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Athena Gold beats Vista Gold on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vista Gold

(Get Rating)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

About Athena Gold

(Get Rating)

Athena Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in the Excelsior Springs project. The company was founded by John C. Power on December 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Vacaville, CA.

