Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $400.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $25.89 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NFLX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Netflix from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $340.84.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $342.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $152.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $458.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $304.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.22.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 8.2% during the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Netflix by 3,001.6% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 124,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,831,000 after acquiring an additional 120,815 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Netflix by 37.6% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth about $208,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

